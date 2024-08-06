Kate Gulliver joins PVH board of directors

PVH Corp. has appointed Kate Gulliver, chief financial officer and chief administrative officer at Wayfair Inc., to its board of directors, effective immediately.

The company said in a statement that Gulliver has also been appointed to the board’s audit & risk management committee.

Commenting on Gulliver’s appointment to the board, Stefan Larsson, PVH’s chief executive officer, said: “Kate is a dynamic and entrepreneurial leader whose consumer-centric, data-driven approach will be important as we drive sustained, profitable, brand-accretive growth guided by our PVH+ Plan.”

The company added that Gulliver was named chief financial officer and chief administrative officer of Wayfair in November 2022. In her decade-plus with the company, Gulliver has also served as chief people officer and head of investor relations. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Bain Capital and at McKinsey & Company.

“A growth and transformation agent who has held multiple leadership positions at one of the world's top ecommerce businesses, Kate is a unique executive whose perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build the next chapter for PVH,” added Michael Calbert, PVH board Chair.