Kate Hudson transitions to advisory role for Fabletics

Activewear brand Fabletics has announced that co-founder Kate Hudson will be transitioning from principal face of the brand to an advisory role, eight years on from the brand’s founding.

The announcement comes as the company looks towards “its next chapter and continued growth”, with Hudson to continue bringing her expertise as a strategic director, as well as remaining as a shareholder in the company.

“When we first started out, the challenge was to build a successful company which filled the void in the market for premium quality, fashion-forward activewear at affordable prices, while staying true to our social values of inclusivity and community building,” said Huson, in a release. “As my role becomes less focused on being in front of the camera to becoming more of a strategic advisor, my passion for and investment in our mission is as strong as day one.”

The company has recently executed an expansion in Europe, following the opening of its London and Berlin stores. It also looks to continue growing its omnichannel offering through in-store technologies and digitised fitting room experiences.

In addition to Fabletics, Hudson has continued to drive start-ups, including, nutritional powder brand, In Bloom and King St. Vodka.