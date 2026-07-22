Kate Spade appoints Jonathan Saunders as executive creative director

US lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York, a subsidiary of US luxury house Tapestry, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Saunders as executive creative director. Saunders will assume the post on August 26, 2026, leading the brand's creative direction across both product design and visual identity.

In the new leadership role, Saunders will report directly to and work alongside brand president and chief executive officer Eva Erdmann. The appointment signals the next creative chapter for the fashion house, with a focus on modernising its signature style of youthful femininity while leveraging its brand history.

Two decades of luxury design experience

Saunders brings two decades of design expertise across global fashion, having previously worked with Alexander McQueen, Diane von Furstenberg, Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., and Emilio Pucci. Most recently, the executive served as chief creative director at Swedish fashion label & Other Stories.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Saunders graduated from Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. The designer will relocate to New York to operate from the brand's headquarters in Hudson Yards.

Strategic creative direction

"Kate Spade has always stood for positivity, femininity and a touch of wit," said Erdmann in a press statement. "Jonathan shares our consumer obsession, and he understands the heart of our brand. He’s also a collaborative leader and I’m excited to work together to introduce an uplifting vision of luxury to a new generation of consumers."

Commenting on the appointment, Saunders stated: "Kate Spade is iconic, and it’s an honor to step into a brand that has such a strong identity and deep emotional connections. The brand has a genuine point of view, rich brand codes steeped in its 30-year history, and infinite potential. I’m looking forward to immersing in the brand heritage and connecting that soul with today’s consumers."