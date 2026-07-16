Kate Spade New York names new CMO

Kate Spade New York has tapped Allison Badea as its new chief marketing officer. The US luxury brand announced the news on LinkedIn, where it said the appointment comes amid the “reigniting” of the label.

Badea joins the company from L’Oréal, where she most recently served as global SVP, brand experience for Maybelline New York. She also held a number of leadership roles at Kiehl’s, Lancôme, and Biotherm, and had been general manager of Giorgio Armani’s US business.

To Kate Spade New York, Badea is said to bring broad experience of building brands and driving growth in both luxury and mass sectors. The company said in order to reignite the label, it sought to create “truly meaningful” connections with its customers.

Badea commented: “A brand that can understand consumers, be present in their lives, and spark joy in the everyday is powerful.

“Kate Spade New York has always understood that joy isn’t just an indulgence – it’s essentially human. This brand has believed in that value since the ‘90s, and I’m eager to think about how we can re-enchant consumers craving optimism and connection in today’s world.”

Kate Spade’s major marketing pushes have largely centred around targeting Gen Z consumers by leveraging high-profile celebrity ambassadors like Charli D’Amelio and Laufey to promote core accessories.

Despite these efforts, the Tapestry-owned brand is lagging behind its sister label Coach. In the group’s Q3 fiscal 2026, it was reported that Kate Spade’s net sales dropped 10 percent year-on-year, a distinct contrast to the 31 percent uptick seen at Coach. The performance has left Kate Spade under increased pressure to execute a successful turnaround.