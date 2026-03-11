Kathryn Smith to lead human rights risk strategy at Worldly

Worldly has appointed Kathryn Smith as vice president of human rights risk solutions. In this newly created position, she will be responsible for the company's social compliance and human rights strategy, the US technology provider announced on Wednesday.

Smith joins from US retailer Walmart, where she worked for almost 12 years. Most recently, she served as senior director of responsible sourcing – human rights and environment, leading programmes on responsible procurement, product safety, and governance structures in international supply chains.

At Worldly, she will be responsible for the further development of the company's social compliance offerings. This includes the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module, which is part of the Higg Index developed by the non-profit organisation for consumer goods, Cascale, and is operated in collaboration with Worldly. She will also further expand social data solutions within the platform, particularly for buying and sourcing teams.

With this appointment, Worldly aims to further strengthen its position as a platform for supply chain and sustainability data. In light of increasing regulation, such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, companies will be able to better identify and manage social risks in global supply chains using centralised data.