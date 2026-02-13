Katjes: Bogner majority owner appoints US influencer as creative director

US influencer and comedian Jake Shane has been appointed chief creative officer (CCO) at liquorice and fruit gum manufacturer Katjes. The company confirmed the appointment to the German Press Agency (DPA) on February 12, 2026, following an earlier report by Forbes magazine.

In this newly created role, the 26-year-old Shane will be responsible for the brand's creative direction in the US. The aim is to establish Katjes in the US market with a distinct identity. The market launch is planned for 2026.

Shane gained prominence on social media platforms such as TikTok and through his podcast, “Therapuss with Jake Shane”. He has 3.9 million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million on Instagram. According to Katjes, the connection was established in 2023 when Shane reportedly approached the company to explore a potential collaboration.

“It's about bringing a brand I truly value to a wider audience in a way that is credible, high-quality and culturally relevant,” Shane said in a statement from Katjes.

The announcement follows Katjes' acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Munich-based fashion company Bogner last year. However, the confectionery manufacturer will not directly influence the fashion and will let the team do their work, explained Michael Wrobel, director of retail at Bogner, to FashionUnited at Pitti Uomo. The apparel provider returned to the menswear trade fair in January 2026 after more than 10 years. (DPA/FashionUnited)