Keir Starmer resigns as UK prime minister

Keir Starmer has resigned as the UK’s prime minister just two years after his appointment. The politician, who is also stepping down as head of the Labour Party, had faced heightened scrutiny over his leadership following various scandals and criticism over certain policies, resulting in a significant loss of support for party members.

Starmer had faced an open revolt from within his own government, with more than 100 Labour MPs demanding his resignation. Under his tenure, YouGov polling showed Labour’s public support had also plummeted to 18 percent, culminating in major losses for the party in local and regional elections.

During this period, Starmer’s policy U-turns, public frustrations over a declining economy, and criticisms of his immigration and energy strategies had caused further contention. Backlash over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, who was under investigation regarding ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK’s ambassador to the US had ignited a more heated call for resignation.

Andy Burnham positioned as frontrunner

In his final speech, Starmer pointed to internal party doubts regarding his leadership as the reason for his departure, yet defended his tenure by highlighting achievements like an improvement to the NHS, increased defense spending, and reduced child poverty. He also claimed that the Labour Party had been transformed into a winning force and vowed to support his successor.

Until a new prime minister is elected, Starmer will oversee the transitional period as a caretaker. With Labour holding a substantial majority in the House of Commons, a general election is not legally required. Nominations will officially open July 9, with candidates needing backing from at least 20 percent of the parliamentary party. Nominations will then close July 16, with September 1 set as the final deadline for a prime minister to be in place.

After winning the Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham, former Greater Manchester Mayor, is considered a frontrunner. Burnham’s success was particularly notable due his ability to win against Nigal Farage’s Reform UK, outpacing the right-wing populist party by over 9,000 votes. Having secured a seat in Parliament, Burnham has cleared a necessary hurdle to make him a solid candidate for the next prime minister.