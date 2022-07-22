Ken Downing appointed as creative director of Halston

Xcel Brands has announced the appointment of Ken Downing as creative director of Halston, effective from August 1.

Downing has previously served as senior vice president and fashion director of Neiman Marcus where he was credited with “revitalising the retailer’s voice” through an international perspective.

His appointment marks a next step for the American brand, Xcel said in a release, with Downing set to oversee the evolution of Halston and serve as the public face and voice of the label.

The brand prioritises live selling through livestreaming platforms, aligning with Xcel’s position in the interactive TV market and past investments in livestreaming technology.

“This appointment is another key step in bringing our vision for Halston to full fruition and in our broad strategy of continuing to build our live-selling ecosystem, supported by well-known and authentic personalities, that enables our brands to connect directly with customers,” said Robert D’Loren, chairman and CEO of Xcel.

The media and consumer products company produces and distributes apparel and accessories under the Halston label, which is available at a variety of retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s.