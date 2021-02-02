Kendra Scott steps down as CEO of namesake brand, successor announced

Kendra Scott, who founded her namesake Austin-based jewellery brand in 2002, is stepping down from her position at the helm of the company.

Scott will continue in her role as executive chairwoman and majority owner leading design, customer experience and philanthropy, the company said Tuesday.

Taking over the reins of the business is Tom Nolan, who was appointed to the brand’s board in 2014 before joining the label in 2016 as chief revenue and marketing officer. In 2019, he was promoted to president.

Prior to joining Kendra Scott, Nolan held senior positions at Ralph Lauren, Conde Nast and as CEO of Prospect Brands, which he founded.

“Tom is an experienced executive with a relentless focus on the customer, operational rigor, and strong expertise in digital transformation,” Scott said in a statement. “With Tom at my side as CEO, I can continue to focus on what I have always seen as the core of the brand - great design, strong philanthropic impact and a continued commitment to our customer.”

Nolan commented: “The retail industry is constantly evolving, and I'm thrilled to continue to work alongside Kendra in this new role to not only provide sustainable value, but also with a shared responsibility to serve our customers and continue to positively impact people's lives every day through our philanthropy efforts.”