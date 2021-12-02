Kenya Hunt revealed as Elle UK editor-in-chief

Critically acclaimed author Kenya Hunt has been selected as the new editor-in-chief of Elle UK, overseeing the fashion publication’s print, digital and experiential outputs.

Hunt will rejoin the company from Grazia where she was deputy editor, having previously held the position of deputy editor at Elle UK. She will be supported by executive editors, Natasha Bird and Alice Wignall, as well as working closely on commercial with chief luxury officer, Jacqueline Euwe.

Hunt’s work has appeared in the likes of The Washington Post, The Guardian, Essence and Harper’s Bazaar. She is also the author of critically acclaimed book Girl: Essays on Black Womanhood, as well as the founder of R.O.O.M Mentoring, a platform where she advocates for greater diversity within the fashion industry. Additionally, Hunt was recently awarded the Global Leader of Change Award at the British Fashion Awards.

“Elle UK has always been a space to be bold and brave - a place of possibility and discovery that seamlessly weaves fashion and beauty with the cultural and political,” Hunt said in a statement. “And these are fascinating, momentous and nail-biting times that we are all navigating.”

She continued: “So I’m deepy honoured to re-join this important brand I’ve long admired and its first-rate team to connect with an inclusive audience of women as we reimagine an exciting way forward together in this ever-changing world we’re living in.”