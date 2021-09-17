Kenzo names Sylvain Blanc as new CEO

Change is afoot at Kenzo. Just hours after announcing Japanese fashion designer Nigo would be its new artistic director, the French luxury label has now appointed Sylvain Blanc as its new CEO.

“I am delighted to welcome Sylvain as chief executive officer of Kenzo,” said LVMH chair and CEO Sidney Toledano in a release.

He described Blanc as “passionate about fashion” and having “extensive experience in retail”.

“He combines an entrepreneurial itinerary with a proven ability to relaunch and develop established brands. He has been tasked with opening a new chapter in the history of Kenzo,” Toledano said.

“I want to sincerely thank Sylvie for her contribution over the past four years, during which Kenzo has consolidated its organization and largely renewed its collections, while strengthening its presence in Asia.”