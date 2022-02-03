Kerby Jean-Raymond departs from Reebok

Kerby Jean-Raymond, founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, has said that he will be stepping down from his role as global creative director at Reebok, effective March 1. Jean-Raymond joined Reebok in 2017, and during his tenure he led the creative team in unifying the brand’s direction, resulting in significant growth among key categories.

“I enjoyed my time with Reebok and wish the company well in all of its future endeavors," said Jean-Raymond in a statement.

“We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok,” said Reebok President Matt O’Toole. “The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.”

Jean-Raymond will roll out the final offering from Reebok by Pyer Moss—Collection 4 in late March 2022. He is expected to continue focusing on his Pyer Moss collection. Reebok did not immediately respond to request for further comment.