Kering appoints chief diversity, inclusion and talent officer

Kering has announced the appointment of Kalpana Bagamane Denzel as chief diversity, inclusion and talent officer, a move which the French luxury conglomerate said “signals new stage in the group’s determined action in support of diversity.”

Denzel, who will be based at Kering’s headquarters in Paris and report to chief people officer Béatrice Lazat, has 25 years’ experience of integrating diversity and inclusion across business, leadership and talent advisory, and education.

Working with the Houses and global Group functions, Denzel will align and execute Kering’s global diversity and inclusion mission and strategy by identifying and prioritizing initiatives to help create an environment that embraces and encourages diversity. She will also take the lead on developing a talent strategy where diversity and inclusion will be at the core of attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining talent.

Kering was ranked 10th out of 7,000 companies in the latest Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index 2019.

Béatrice Lazat, chief people officer at Kering, said in a statement: “Diversity and equal opportunity among all our employees have long been at the heart of Kering’s culture. It is our commitment to take practical action to offer all our employees a working environment that is inclusive, open and stimulating. I am delighted by the arrival of Kalpana, whose expertise and experience will enable us to extend and accelerate the group’s actions, both internally and externally, to support diversity and inclusion.”

Denzel added: “Kering’s sincere commitment to its people and culture, as demonstrated by its values of mutual respect, individuality, and authenticity, is exemplary. I look forward to working collectively with all our teams to continue the journey to an even more diverse and inclusive workplace.”