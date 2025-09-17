Kering: Francesca Bellettini appointed president and CEO of Gucci

Her departure had been rumoured for weeks, and this afternoon, it was confirmed. Gucci released a statement announcing Stefano Cantino’s decision to leave the company. In a separate statement, the French company announced Francesca Bellettini as the new CEO and president of Gucci.

Cantino’s exit and Bellettini’s appointment as head of Gucci indicate that Luca de Meo, Kering’s CEO since last Monday, is rapidly shaping his strategy.

Stefano Cantino parts ways with Gucci

“I thank Gucci and Kering for the professional opportunity they offered me. It has been an honour to contribute to the company’s development at such an important stage in its evolution,” said Cantino in the statement.

Cantino joined Gucci in May 2024. In October of the same year, he was appointed CEO of the Florentine label, reporting to Bellettini.

“I would like to thank Stefano for his dedication to Gucci. During his tenure, he made a significant contribution to strengthening the brand’s core values and defining its positioning. We thank him for his commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” said Bellettini.

Francesca Bellettini named new CEO

“At this crucial moment, I intend to build a leaner, more defined organisation where the best talent leads our maisons. Gucci, as our group’s flagship, deserves the utmost attention. Francesca, one of the most experienced and respected professionals in our industry, will bring the leadership and impeccable executive ability needed to restore the brand to its rightful place,” said de Meo.

“I am truly honoured to assume direct responsibility for Gucci, one of the world’s most iconic luxury maisons. I look forward to working under de Meo’s leadership; his innovative and fresh perspective inspires us to push boundaries. I am excited to embark on this new challenge with the entire Gucci team and alongside Demna, whose creativity I have always admired,” said Bellettini.

Jean-Marc Duplaix will continue as Kering Group’s chief operating officer, supporting de Meo in both the group’s development and the management of its organisation.

As part of this change, the role of Kering’s deputy CEO will be eliminated.