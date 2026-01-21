Kering overhaul continues as Bottega Veneta CEO departs

Luxury conglomerate Kering announced Tuesday that Bartolomeo “Leo” Rongone will step down as CEO of Bottega Veneta on March 31 to pursue new professional projects. The group confirmed that the search for a successor is already underway, with an appointment expected shortly. Rongone, who joined Kering in 2012 and took the helm of Bottega Veneta in 2019, has been credited by Kering CEO Luca de Meo for his "significant contribution" and for achieving "important milestones" during a turbulent era for the luxury sector.

Rongone’s departure comes at a time when Bottega Veneta has acted as a rare anchor of stability for the French group. While Kering’s flagship brands have struggled—with Gucci sales plunging 24 percent and Saint Laurent down 10 percent in the first nine months of 2025—Bottega Veneta’s revenues remained resilient at 1.24 billion euros. Despite this steady performance, the leadership change signals de Meo’s determination to completely reshuffle Kering’s executive ranks to combat declining group-wide sales.

Since taking over in September, de Meo has moved aggressively to streamline the company. His tenure has already seen the appointment of Francesca Bellettini as Gucci CEO, the 4 billion dollars sale of Kering’s beauty business to L’Oréal, and the offloading of prime real estate assets, including the group's building on New York’s Fifth Avenue. These moves align with de Meo’s earlier warnings to shareholders that the current market climate requires "clear and strong choices" and "acting without delay."

The industry now awaits de Meo’s broader strategic plan, scheduled for presentation this spring. For Bottega Veneta, the challenge for the next CEO will be maintaining the brand's unique market position—defined by its signature woven leather goods—while the parent company navigates a high-stakes transition.