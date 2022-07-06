Kering-owned jeweller Pomellato appoints Boris Barboni as Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Luxury jeweller Pomellato Group has appointed Boris Barboni as Chief Marketing and Product Officer.

The Milan-founded company will see Baroni in charge of strategy across both Pomellato and DoDo brands. Hailing from Bulgari, Mr Baroni held roles including Global Marketing Director and Managing Director of specific regions.

Pomellato is one of Europe’s top five jewellery houses and is part of the Kering luxury portfolio. "Pomellato is unique because it is the prêt-à-porter of jewelry. Defying traditional jewelry convention, our collections define a contemporary elegance," says Creative Director Vincenzo Castaldo.

Pomellato falls under Kering’s “other houses”, which also include Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga. For the full year 2021, revenue in this category was up 43 percent year-over-year to 3.26 billion euros and up 29 percent compared with 2019.