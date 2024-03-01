Kevin Hourican and David Elkins join Tapestry board of directors

Tapestry, Inc. has appointed Kevin Hourican, president and CEO of Sysco Corporation and David Elkins, executive vice president and CFO of Bristol Myers Squibb to the company’s board of directors.

Commenting on the new board appointees, Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of Tapestry said: “We are pleased to welcome Kevin and David to our board – two proven leaders in driving global growth and transformation at scale. I look forward to working with them as we execute our strategic agenda and position Tapestry as a leader in innovation and shareholder returns for years to come.”

The parent company of Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman, said in a statement that the new appointments bring the total board membership to eleven, including ten independent directors.

“Kevin and David bring significant strategic and financial expertise, with successful track records of delivering innovation and disciplined global growth, including deep M&A experience,” added Anne Gates, chair of the Tapestry board.

Hourican has been serving as Sysco’s president and CEO and as a member of its board of directors since February 1, 2020, leading the company’s large-scale, customer-focused and growth-related transformation, aimed at further improving the way Sysco supports its customers and accelerating profitable sales growth.

Prior to Sysco, he served as EVP of CVS Health Corporation and president of CVS Pharmacy. Prior to joining CVS Health, Kevin held executive leadership roles at Macy’s, most recently serving as senior vice president, regional director of stores, responsible for the management of 110 department stores in the Mid-Atlantic region.

At Bristol Myers Squibb, David Elkins has responsibility for global business operations. He joined BMS as a result of the acquisition of Celgene where he was EVP & chief financial officer. Prior to Celgene, he served as CFO for Johnson & Johnson’s consumer products, medical devices, and corporate functions.

Before J&J, he served as EVP & CFO of Becton, Dickinson & Company, a leading global medical device company, and held roles of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca from 1995 to 2008. He began his career in finance at The Boeing Company.