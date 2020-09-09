Kim Jones to design womenswear at Fendi

Italian fashion house Fendi has confirmed that British designer Kim Jones will join the label as artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women.

Jones, succeeds Karl Lagerfeld who died in 2019 and had designed for the fashion house since 1965. The fashion house added that Jones will work closely with Silvia Venturini Fendi, who will continue to be artistic director of accessories and menswear collections.

This will mark Jones’ first substantive foray into womenswear, and will also see the designer working for two marquee luxury brands, as he will continue to head up Dior Men.

Commenting on his appointment, Jones said in a statement: “I would like to profoundly thank Monsieur Arnault, Pietro Beccari, Serge Brunschwig and Silvia Venturini Fendi for this incredible opportunity.

“Working across two such prestigious houses is a true honour as a designer and to be able to join the house of Fendi as well as continuing my work at Dior Men’s is a huge privilege.”

Fendi names Kim Jones as Karl Lagerfeld successor

Venturini Fendi said: “My warmest welcome to Kim, to whom I am bound by deep respect and friendship. I am looking forward to taking the Fendi universe to the next level with him.”

Serge Brunschwig, chairman and chief executive of Fendi, added: “Kim is one of the most talented and relevant designers of today. With Silvia Venturini Fendi, who has virtuously carried on Fendi and Karl Lagerfeld legacy, Kim will bring his contemporary one of a kind point of view into the world of Fendi.”

Jones, a Central Saint Martins graduate, has made his mark in menswear, not just at Dior Men’s, but during his seven-year stint at Louis Vuitton, and as creative director for British men's luxury-goods brand Alfred Dunhill, however, it has long been reported that the British designer had ambitions to design womenswear and rumours circulated that there was a possible tie-up with Versace, which never materialised.

His womenswear debut for Fendi for autumn/winter 2021 season will be highly anticipated and will be showcased during Milan Fashion Week in February.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy–Louis Vuitton SE, stated: “Kim Jones is a great talent and since joining, he has continuously proven his ability to adapt to the codes and heritage of the LVMH houses while revisiting them with great modernity and audacity. At Fendi, I am convinced that his vision and passion will highly contribute to the success of the women’s collections.”

Image: Fendi Facebook by Brett Lloyd