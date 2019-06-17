Kinnevik announces departure of two senior executives

Kinnevik’s Chief Financial Officer Joakim Andersson has decided to leave the company after 18 years as well as Investment Director and Sector Head TMT Lars-Åke Norling is also leaving Kinnevik to take up the role as CEO of Nordnet. The company said that Lars-Åke Norling will remain a senior advisor to Kinnevik.

Commenting on the departures, Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik said in a statement: “Joakim Andersson leaves Kinnevik after an 18 year successful career in the group, starting at Banque Invik in 2001. He has been chief financial officer since 2015 and he served as interim CEO during 2017. Joakim has played an important role to refine our active ownership model and he made a great contribution during his year as interim CEO.”

“During his time at Kinnevik, Lars-Åke Norling has been instrumental in driving the strategic development in our TMT assets during an important time. I want to congratulate Lars-Åke on his new, exciting operational role, and I glad that we can continue to work with him as an advisor and board member in our TMT assets,” added Georgi Ganev.

Andersson, the company added will remain in his role until December 31, 2019 or until a new chief financial officer is in place. Lars-Åke Norling will take up the position as CEO of Nordnet, a Nordic digital bank for savings and investments, on September 1 but he will remain on the boards of Tele2 and Millicom and will retain a role as TMT advisor to Kinnevik.