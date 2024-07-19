Kinnevik board member Charlotte Strömberg steps down

Kinnevik’s board member Charlotte Strömberg has resigned from the company’s board, after having served since 2018.

“On behalf of Kinnevik and the entire board I would like to thank Charlotte for her valuable contributions and commitment to Kinnevik over the years. Charlotte’s deep engagement and financial expertise have been very valuable to the board,” said Kinnevik’s chairman James Anderson in a statement.

Strömberg is a co-founder of DHS Venture Partners, a venture capital fund backed by Stockholm School of Economics alumni. She has served as board director of several Swedish listed companies within the financial services, retail and hospitality sectors.

During 2006-2011, Strömberg served as chief executive officer of the Nordic operations of Jones Lang LaSalle, the global investment management and professional services company specialised in real estate. Prior to joining Jones Lang LaSalle, she was head of equity capital markets, and later head of investment banking, at Carnegie Investment Bank.

She holds an MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics.