Kinnevik proposes Dame Amelia Fawcett as its new Chairman

Kinnevik has said in a statement that its nomination committee will propose the election of Dame Amelia Fawcett as new chairman of the board at the annual general meeting 2018. Fawcett has been a director of the Kinnevik board since 2011 and has served as deputy chairman since 2013. She succeeds Tom Boardman who has decided not to stand for re-election at the 2018 AGM.

Commenting on the development, Cristina Stenbeck, Chairman of the nomination committee, said in a media release: "Since her election in 2011, Amelia has been an active member of the board. She has contributed her experience from leading global companies across multiple industries, including financial services, media and telecommunications. She also has led for many years the work of Kinnevik and its investee companies on governance, risk, compliance and remuneration, as a board member and chairman of relevant board committees."

Kinnevik board nominates Dame Amelia Fawcett as its next chairman

Dame Amelia Fawcett has been a Director of the board of Kinnevik since 2011 and was appointed deputy chairman in 2013. She is also Chairman of the Standards Board for Alternative Investments, a board director of State Street Corporation in Boston, USA and Chairman of its risk committee, and a member of the board of the UK Treasury. She is also Deputy Chairman and a Governor of the London Business School, Chairman of The Prince of Wales's Charitable Foundation and a trustee of Project Hope UK.

She held managerial positions within Morgan Stanley during 1987-2006 and was vice chairman and chief operating officer of its European operations during 2002-2006. She was a board director of the Guardian Media Group during 2007-2013, and chairman during 2009-2013. In 2010 she was awarded a DBE (Dame Commander of the British Empire) by HM Queen Elizabeth II for services to the financial services industry.

"On behalf of the board and the nomination committee, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Tom Boardman for his significant contribution during his seven years on the board of Kinnevik and his leadership during his last two years as Chairman," Stenbeck added.

Picture:Facebook/Zalando