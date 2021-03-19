Kinnevik proposes election of James Anderson as new Chairman

Nomination committee of Kinnevik AB has proposed the election of James Anderson as new Chairman of the board and Harald Mix as new Director of the board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. The company added that the committee further proposes the re-election of Susanna Campbell, Brian McBride, Charlotte Strömberg and Cecilia Qvist as Directors of the board. Additionally, the company added that Dame Amelia Fawcett, Henrik Poulsen and Wilhelm Klingspor will not stand for re-election.

Commenting on the development, James Anderson, proposed Chairman said: “I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to discuss the role of Chair of Kinnevik with Anders and the whole nominations committee. If appointed, I would be thrilled to accept the role and work with the board to try our utmost to build on the historic role and current successes of the company, its management and its many supporters."

The 2021 nomination committee will also be elected by the AGM. The proposal is for the nomination committee to comprise representatives from Alces Maximus, AMF, Baillie Gifford, and Marie Klingspor. The chairman of the board will also be represented on the nomination committee. The nomination committee comprises Anders Oscarsson utsedd av AMF, Cristina Stenbeck utsedd av Verdere S.à r.l och CMS Sapere Aude Trust, Hugo Stenbeck utsedd av Alces Maximus LLC, James Anderson, Baillie Gifford, Ramsay Brufer från Alecta, and Marie Klingspor.