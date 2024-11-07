Kizik Appoints Nike veteran as senior vice president of design

Hands-free footwear brand Kizik has appointed Andreas Harlow as senior vice president of design. Harlow has more than 20 years of experience in the footwear industry. The designer joins Kizik after a successful career as VP/global footwear creative director at Nike.

Harlow has experience in both high-performance and lifestyle footwear, which fits Kizik’s mission to develop shoes that are both functional and stylish. “With Andreas on board, we are strengthening Kizik’s innovative strength,” says Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik, about the appointment.

As SVP of design, Harlow will use his creativity and leadership to further develop Kizik’s product lines and expand the brand into new categories. Harlow is excited about his new role, noting in a statement: “Kizik already has impressive innovations under its belt, and I look forward to working together on the next step in transforming the footwear industry.”

Harlow’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Kizik. The footwear brand, known for its hands-free on and off shoes, is expanding its global footprint. With five new stores in 2024 and partnerships with Nordstrom and Amazon, Kizik is positioning itself as the leader in hands-free footwear.