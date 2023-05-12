KMD Brands taps new CEO for outdoor brand Kathmandu

KMD Brands has named Megan Welch as the new chief executive of outdoor brand Kathmandu, effective August 7.

Welch joins the business from US footwear company Crocs, where she served as senior vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific in Singapore.

She will be based in parent company KMD Brands’ head office in Christchurch, Aotearoa, New Zealand.

“I’m so excited to join Kathmandu, an outdoor brand with such a strong heritage and reputation for quality, sustainability and innovation,” Welch said in a statement.

“With the brand leading in the ANZ market, but new to Europe and North America, I’m looking forward to partnering with Michael and my new team to accelerate the momentum,” she said.

The news of her appointment comes after New Zealand-based Kathmandu last year expanded internationally into the US, UK, Canada, and throughout Europe both online and via select retailers.

Welch succeeds Michael Daly, who has been helming the brand on an interim basis in addition to his role as CEO and managing director of KMD Brands.

Daly said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Megan into KMD Brands, as CEO of ANZ’s leading outdoor brand Kathmandu. She has a proven track record for growth, and strong international experience.

“Megan’s multi-channel expertise across retail, wholesale and digital, make her the ideal leader for Kathmandu as we continue to grow the business and expand our global presence.”

Welch will join KMD Brands’ executive team and work alongside Rip Curl CEO Brooke Farris and Oboz CEO Amy Beck.