Kofi Annan joins Geox Ethics Committee

Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan is entering the fashion industry. Italian apparel and footwear brand Geox has issued a statement announcing that Annan has joined its Ethics and Sustainable Development Committee.

Annan, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001, is going to help the company update its code of ethics. He will also ensure the company implements its guidelines towards employees, shareholders, customers and suppliers.

”Today, but even more so tomorrow, the value of a company is no longer determined only by its economic and financial performance, but also by how sensitive it is to the public’s expectations in terms of sustainability”, said Mario Moretti Polegato, founder and chairman of Geox, in a statement about the decision to hire Annan.

Geox is one of the biggest apparel and footwear groups in the world. It currently operates 1100 stores in 115 countries and employs 30,000 people.

Image: Geox Press oficce