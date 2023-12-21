Kohl’s appoints former Bath & Body Works CFO to board

US department store chain Kohl’s has announced the appointment of Wendy Arlin to its board of directors, as part of the company’s ongoing board refreshment process that aims to bring in “relevant, experienced leaders”.

Arlin most recently served as chief financial officer for Bath & Body Works, building on three decades of experience in the realms of corporate finance, accounting and financial reporting.

She also held leadership roles at L Brands for nearly 20 years, including senior vice president, finance and corporate controller.

Currently, Arlin serves as director of The Wendy’s Company and WK Kellogg, where she is also on the the Compensation and Talent committee and is chair of the Audit committee.

At Kohl’s, her appointment will permanently come into play at the firm’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting, while she will also serve on the board’s audit committee. Arlin brings the company’s board to 13 directors, 12 of whom are independent.

In a regulatory tiling, board chair Peter Boneparth, said: "We are pleased to welcome Wendy to the board. Her deep financial, accounting and industry experience adds to the existing strength of the board.

“Wendy is an excellent addition to our board as we continue to focus on supporting the company's strategic growth plan and delivering shareholder value."