Kontoor Brands announces departure of board member

Kontoor Brands, the owner of denim labels Wrangler and Lee, has announced the departure of Juliana Chugg from its board of directors, effective November 30.

Chugg has served on the company’s board since its inception in 2019 when it spun off from the VF Corporation.

She has also served as chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and as a member of the Talent and Compensation Committee.

She’s leaving the board to “focus on other business obligations”, Kontoor Brands announced Tuesday.

Chugg commented: “The Wrangler and Lee brands are truly iconic, and it has been an honor to serve as a director alongside so many committed board colleagues and to support Kontoor as it has progressed in its journey post spin-off.

“I am confident that Kontoor is well-positioned to excel in Horizon 2, and I look forward to watching the company’s continued success.”