Kontoor Brands appoints new COOs to Lee and Wrangler brands

Kontoor Brands has announced the appointment of two new chief operating officers for its Wrangler and Lee brands.

Chris Waldeck, who is currently executive vice president and global brand president of Lee, has taken on the additional role as chief operating officer of the brand, and will assume responsibility for Kontoor’s international markets and direct to consumer (DTC) channels.

Similarly, Tom Waldron, who is currently executive vice president and global brand president of Wrangler, will now also serve as chief operating officer of the brand, and will have greater oversight of the operational side of the business, including product development, innovation and procurement enabling functions.

“We are fortunate to have such outstanding executives in Chris and Tom. They have taken Lee and Wrangler to new heights and inspired their teams to achieve greatness with passion and confidence,” said Kontoor Brands chair, president and CEO Scott Baxter.

“In their new co-chief operating officer roles, they will build upon this success as they drive our strategic vision to sustained growth,” he said.