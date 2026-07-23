Kontoor Brands elects Tom Waldron to board of directors

US denim and lifestyle apparel group Kontoor Brands has announced the election of Tom Waldron to its board of directors, effective immediately. Alongside the appointment, the company confirmed an expansion in the size of its board from six to seven directors.

Waldron, who is 58 years old, previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the firm. In that position, the executive led global operations for both the Wrangler and Lee brands, while also overseeing supply chain, product development, and innovation capabilities across the corporate network.

Extensive experience across denim and supply chain

Prior to holding the chief operating officer role, Waldron served as executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, and global brand president for Wrangler. The executive built a multi-decade career through successive leadership roles across merchandising, sales, brand management, and operations at US apparel group VF Corporation.

In addition to the new director position at Kontoor Brands, Waldron serves on the board of directors at US synthetic fiber and technology producer The Lycra Company. The executive holds a bachelor's degree in management from the Bryan School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Strategic direction for brand portfolio

"We’re excited to welcome Tom to Kontoor’s Board of Directors," said Scott Baxter, president, chief executive officer, and chairman of the board at Kontoor Brands, in a press statement. "Tom’s deep expertise of the Wrangler brand and Kontoor’s broader business will bring valuable perspective to our Board as we continue to strengthen our multi-brand platform and focus on driving long-term growth."

The corporate portfolio of the company encompasses three major lifestyle, outdoor, and workwear labels, comprising Wrangler, Lee, and Norwegian outdoor brand Helly Hansen.