Kontoor Brands elevates Børre Hegbom to global head of Helly Hansen business

Kontoor Brands, Inc. has announced the immediate appointment of Børre Hegbom as senior vice president, global head of Helly Hansen.

Hegbom will be responsible for leading the execution of the strategic plan to drive growth across the Helly Hansen business globally, overseeing both its Sport and Workwear categories. He will report to Scott Baxter, Kontoor Brands’ president, CEO, and chairman of the board of directors, and serve as a member of the executive leadership team.

Hegbom brings over two decades of experience within Helly Hansen, having most recently served as managing director, Sport, where he led significant growth in the category. CEO Scott Baxter stated that Hegbom's "proven track record" and "deep understanding" of the Helly Hansen brand make him the ideal leader to accelerate the investment roadmap for the brand. Baxter added that with Kontoor's global platforms behind the brand, there are significant opportunities ahead, including U.S. market expansion, unlocking new distribution channels, and product and category innovation.

Kontoor Brands' portfolio also includes the iconic lifestyle brands Wrangler and Lee.