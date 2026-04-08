Kontoor Brands expands CFO role to include global oversight of Helly Hansen

Kontoor Brands has expanded the role of chief financial officer Joseph Alkire, who will now also take on global responsibility for the Helly Hansen business.

The move, effective immediately, adds brand leadership to Alkire’s existing responsibilities as CFO and global head of operations, reflecting a strategic focus on accelerating growth across Kontoor’s portfolio.

In a statement, Scott Baxter, president, CEO and chairman of Kontoor, said: “Joe has been my strategic partner since the early stages of the acquisition, leveraging our collective experience in the outdoor category to shape the role Helly Hansen will play in Kontoor's next phase of growth.

"There is no one better positioned to guide the Helly Hansen brand forward as we focus on creating broad-based momentum, positioning the brand to deliver strong revenue and profit growth over time.”

Alkire will work closely with Børre Hegbom, SVP and global head of Helly Hansen, to support the brand’s continued development. Hegbom was appointed to the dual role months after Kontoor finalised its acquisition of Helly Hanson, adding it to its portfolio that already includes Wrangler and Lee.

Alkire said: “Under Børre Hegbom's leadership...the team has built tremendous momentum. I look forward to partnering closely with him and the entire team to ensure the brand has the resources, operational support and strategic focus it needs to accelerate growth and profitability.

"Together, we are focused on expanding our reach and leadership position in the global outdoor and workwear categories.”