Kontoor Brands expands roles of two executives, COO to exit

US clothing company Kontoor Brands has expanded the roles for two members of its executive leadership team as its chief operating officer, Tom Waldron, announces his intention to step down.

Jenni Broyles will take on the roles of executive vice president, chief commercial officer and global head of brands – the latter being her current position – at Lee and Wranger, assuming responsibility for international and commercial operations of the two labels.

Joseph Alkire, meanwhile, has been named executive vice president, chief financial officer and global head of operations, overseeing Kontoor’s supply chain. Alkire had been serving as EVP, CFO since August 2023.

Effective immediately, both Alkire and Broyles will report to Kontoor’s president, chief executive officer and chairman, Scott Baxter, who said the duo had “earned these expanded roles through proven performance and strategic leadership”.

Baxter continued: “This leadership team has the vision and expertise to guide Kontoor’s strategic evolution as we expand our portfolio of brands, accelerate growth and continue to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Elsewhere, Waldron will exit his role as executive vice president, chief operating officer from September 30, following a transition period, a press release noted.

Baxter thanked Waldron for his more than six years of leadership at Kontoor, as well as his time at the predecessor company, VF Corp, which separated from its denim brands in 2019 to create Kontoor as a spin-off business.