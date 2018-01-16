Koovs names Nina Amin as Non-Executive Director

Koovs - online retailer catering to the Indian market has announced the departure of its chief creative officer Robert Bready, reports Fashion Network. The company has also roped in Nina Amin of KPMG as a Non-Executive Director.

Quoting a statement from the company, the report added that the director and CCO Bready has stepped down and is leaving after having “been instrumental in the development of Koovs’ product design and merchandising operations” and that Bready “has more recently supported in transitioning these functions, bringing on board Samantha Chilton and Lauren Pool.”

Chilton, who joined the company last year, brings over 25 years of experience working with brands such as Primark, Arcadia and River Island, while Pool, who is head of creative, has over nine years' experience in “creating high-end campaigns and building the profile for e-commerce brands such as Little Mistress, Girls on Film and Paper Dolls.”

Amin, the company added will be a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the audit committee, starting next month. She is currently head of Asian markets at KPMG UK and was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to the Asian business community. She is also a part of the board of TiE London, a non-profit group supporting entrepreneurs.

Picture:Koovs website