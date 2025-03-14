Kristine Marvin joins Perfect Moment to lead global legal strategy

Luxury lifestyle brand Perfect Moment has appointed Kristine Marvin to the new position of general counsel.

Marvin brings to Perfect Moment more than 28 years of experience in corporate and intellectual property law, compliance and governance for private and public companies. She will be responsible for advancing the company’s legal framework, brand protection, and strengthening operations in support of the company’s rapid global expansion.

“As we continue to expand our global presence, Kristine’s leadership will help safeguard our brand, drive efficiency and growth, and strengthen our foundation as a public company for the benefit of our stockholders,” stated Perfect Moment president, Jane Gottschalk.

Marvin previously served as vice president and general counsel at Timberland, where she supported Timberland’s global customs work and led trade defense across more than 100 countries for the parent company’s popular brands, including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, Smartwool, Icebreaker, and JanSport.

Prior to Timberland, Marvin held corporate positions at Goodwin Procter, where she advised public companies on IPOs, regulatory filings, and major transactions.

The appointment of Marvin follows the recent moves by Perfect Moment to strengthen its production and management team with key hires from Canada Goose.