Lacoste appoints new executive director for footwear division

Lacoste has roped in Gianni Georgiades, ex-CEO of Ugg for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as the new executive director of its footwear division, reports Modaes.es.

The report added that Georgiades began his career at Staff International (part of the OTB group) as head of sales for the UK and Northern Europe. Four years later, he served in various management roles at J. Lindeberg, Harrods and John Richmond, before joining Deckers in 2010 as head of the Ugg for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Later in 2016, he moved to Coach as vice president of the multi-brand channel in the European market.

In January last year, the French label partnered with Britain's Pentland Group, their global licensee since 1991, for a new joint venture. Pentland handles production and distribution for footwear in Britain, while Lacoste continues to handle distribution in its main territories.

Picture:Lacoste website