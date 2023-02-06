Lacoste names Pelagia Kolotouros creative design director

French brand Lacoste has announced that Pelagia Kolotourus is to be its new creative design director, succeeding Louise Trotter.

In the position, Kolotourus has been tasked with overseeing the premium sportswear brand’s Creative Studio and the vision for all of its collections.

It comes as the label looks to integrate “a new artistic approach” into its business, following a collaborative studio model that will focus on a more collective vision, a press release noted.

As part of this, Kolotourus will also oversee the collaboration between the brand’s creative teams, and the creative communities and collectives linked to the brand.

The designer already boasts a fruitful career, starting out at Theory in 2008 in the women’s and men’s divisions.

In 2003, she joined Calvin Klein, where she had been appointed design director Men’s, and later joined Kanye West’s Yeezy in its artistic direction, including the brand’s collaboration with sportswear giant Adidas.

She joined Adidas later, taking charge of collaborations for the brand’s collection, after a stint as global creative director of The North Face.

‘A new chapter…’

In the release, Catherine Spindler, deputy CEO of Lacoste, welcomed Kolostourus to the team, noting the brand’s renewed artistic approach centred around pushing its creativity and desirability.

Spindler continued: “With her recognised expertise in developing collaborations with proven and unique influence, her ability to redefine creative models to elevate pieces to iconic status, and her talent for connecting cultures, particularly from fashion and sports, Pelagia has all the assets to accompany Lacoste in its new cycle of creative expression and in the pursuit of its ambition: to become the most inspiring French brand in fashion sports.”

Kolotourus’ appointment comes a month after Lacoste announced Louise Trotter would be stepping down as creative director, four years after joining the company.

In the announcement, the brand said Trotter, who was Lacoste’s first female creative director in its 85-year history, was departing to “pursue new projects”.

With the move, the brand further unveiled its new approach to artistic direction, stating that it would “completely rethink” its model while embarking on “a new chapter”.