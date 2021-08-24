Lacoste renews partnership with Novak Djokovic

Boutique sportswear brand Lacoste has announced it has renewed its partnership with Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic.

The new contract sees Djokovic and Lacoste team up until 2025, with an agreement of kitting the player out at all his sports events. The label is responsible for developing clothing specifically for the sports star, with items that enable him to function at his best on the court.

Lacoste has stated it will continue to support and listen to him in his ongoing career in line with its partnership renewal.

“Novak is not only an exceptional athlete but also one of those great champions who has a wonderful spirit both on and off the court,” said Lacoste CEO, Thierry Guibert, in a release. “Our meeting in 2017 was a real coup de coeur. His audacity, tenacity and kindness impressed me and I am proud that we can continue our common adventure together and accompany him in his new challenges.”

Djokovic was selected as brand ambassador four years ago, with the company stating the Serbian was “at the heart of the brand’s strategy” due to his values and commitment falling in line with that of the French company.

Djokovic commented: “I have a real connection with Thierry Guibert. We talk regularly and I’ve felt his support at each key moment of my career. He even connects with my fan club on social media. It’s quite incredible to see all these different people around the world get together to give me their support.”