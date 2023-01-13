Lancôme appoints Emma Chamberlain as new brand ambassador

French cosmetics company Lancôme has named content creator and fashion influencer Emma Chamberlain as the new face of the brand.

Chamberlain has built a name for herself through YouTube and social media, gaining traction through the authenticity of her content and videos.

Alongside a number of awards, including a People’s Choice award and Forbers 30 Under 30 list, Chamberlain’s place in the industry has been further elevated through her links with Vogue, including snapping up the position of red carpet host at the Met Gala, and her place on fashion week front rows.

She also operates her own brand ‘Chamberlain Coffee’ and runs a podcast, ‘Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain’.

In a release, Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme’s international president, said: “I am proud to welcome Emma to the Lancôme family.

“Beside achieving so much at such an early age, Emma is adored by a generation for the perspectives that she shares. We can only appreciate her humour, and the authentic tone used to discuss meaningful topics.”

As part of the partnership, Chamberlain will star in a web series on Lancôme’s YouTube channel where, over four episodes, she will share her perspectives on self-image, beauty and skincare.

It comes as the brand looks to move towards creating more engaging content and contributing to “meaningful discussions online”, putting the Gen Z sensation at the forefront of its efforts.