Landsec appoints new head of ESG and sustainability

British shopping centre operator Landsec has named Jennie Colville as its new head of ESG and sustainability.

Colville has 20 years of experience working in sustainability and joins from Capita where she spent three years as responsible business director.

Prior to that, she held various roles at both public and private sector companies including RSA Insurance Group, Kent County Council and Linklaters.

In her new position, Colville will be responsible for leading Landsec’s sustainability strategy and its implementation across the company’s 10.8 billion pound portfolio.

“With a clear strategy and commitments in place, Landsec has established itself as an early leader in this area and a force for good in society,” Colville said in a release. “I look forward to working with the team to build on its leadership position.”

Nick de Mestre, Landsec’s managing director of strategy, research and corporate finance, said: “Environmental and social sustainability are vitally important to Landsec and all our stakeholders, and we are committed to shaping a better future by leading our industry in this area.

“Under Jennie’s stewardship, we will continue to build on our market-leading ESG efforts ensuring our approach to sustainability continues to underpin our purpose of creating sustainable places, connecting communities and realising potential. We’re thrilled to have her on board as we continue to find new ways to expand our impact.”