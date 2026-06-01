Lanvin Group appoints Xi Luo as chief financial officer

China-based luxury fashion group Lanvin Group announced the appointment of Xi Luo as chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2026. In this position, Luo will manage the financial operations of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, controllership, treasury, investments, and investor relations.

Luo possesses more than 20 years of experience across the finance, investment, and capital markets sectors. Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer of China-based firm Fosun Capital, managing financing, investment exits, and capital management initiatives. Prior to that role, Luo held senior finance leadership positions at China-based healthcare platform We Doctor, logistics platform Cainiao Network, and technology conglomerate Alibaba Group.

Lanvin names new CFO

Earlier in his career, Luo worked at professional services network KPMG in the UK, China, and the US, specialising in audit, financial due diligence, and cross-border transactions. He holds a bachelor of management degree from the University of Manchester and is a chartered accountant certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Executive leadership transitions

Zhen Huang, chairman of Lanvin, stated that the group is pleased to welcome Luo at an important stage of corporate development. Huang noted that the deep experience of Luo across finance and capital markets, combined with a global perspective, will strengthen the organisation and support long-term strategic priorities.

Luo added that the company represents a unique combination of heritage luxury brands and international growth potential. He expressed enthusiasm about working alongside the management team to enhance financial management capabilities and contribute to the next phase of global expansion.

In connection with the appointment, Andy Lew will cease serving as interim chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2026. Lew will continue to serve as the executive president of the company, retaining all other current positions and responsibilities within the group and its subsidiaries.

The company manages iconic global brands including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, and St. John Knits.