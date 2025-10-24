Lanvin Group: Jiyang Han to become CFO in November 2025

Lanvin Group, a global luxury fashion group, has announced the appointment of Jiyang Han as its new chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2025. He succeeds David Chan, whose planned departure was previously announced and will take effect on October 27, 2025. In this key role, Han will oversee all of the Group's financial affairs, including financial planning, accounting, treasury, investment, and investor relations.

Han brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in corporate finance, investment banking, and global business management, having previously served as co-CIO and assistant president of Yuyuan since June 2025 and as the M&A and strategy leader for Greater China at 3M Company. From 2011 to 2019, he was heading Ivory Capital's investment banking team in Greater China. Earlier in his career, he worked as CPA and senior consultant at Ernst & Young China.

Lanvin Group chairman Zhen Huang welcomed the appointment, stating that Han's "extensive experience in financial strategy, global M&A, and capital market will be invaluable" for strengthening the Group's financial discipline and supporting its worldwide growth ambitions.

Han expressed his honour at joining the Group at a "pivotal moment" and looks forward to working with the leadership team to enhance financial capabilities and drive long-term growth for shareholders.

Lanvin Group manages iconic global brands including Lanvin, Wolford, Sergio Rossi, St. John Knits, and Caruso.