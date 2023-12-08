Lanvin Group’s Joann Cheng to step down, successors named

Luxury conglomerate Lanvin Group has announced that its founding chairman and chief executive officer, Joann Cheng, will be stepping down from her position “to pursue new endeavours outside the group”.

Cheng’s departure comes after the exec served for six years at the group, for which Lanvin’s board “expressed its deep appreciation” for her dedication while wishing her the best in her future career.

In a release, Cheng said: “What started as an idea in 2017 has now become a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange, with a solid track record of growth. Lanvin Group has a portfolio of five world-class brands, all of which are being reinvigorated with new leaders in place to take them to the next level in the global luxury goods market.

“With the recent successful launch of the first Lanvin Lab collection , the appointment last week of the new CEO at Sergio Rossi and the imminent announcement of a new creative director at Lanvin , I am pleased to be stepping away from the group, with a clear creative direction set, and all the building blocks in place for the next phase of growth.”

New chairman and CEO appointed

In her place, Huang Zhen has been named as Lanvin Group’s new chairman, while Eric Chan is to become chief executive officer, both effective as of December 7.

Zhen is currently a director of Chinese multinational Fosun Group, and serves as executive director and executive president at Fosun International.

Chan, meanwhile, has previously held a series of senior roles at the likes of SECOO Group, K11 Concepts as part of Hong Kong New World Development Group, Wharf Group, CB Richard Ellis and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts Group, among other locations.

He brings to the table over 30 years of experience across the commercial industry, including at omnichannel shopping platforms, luxury commercial real estate and high-end hotels.

Lanvin noted that Chan’s appointment came alongside the group’s next phase of growth, which will be focused on the retail expansion of all of its brands in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

On Chan’s appointment, chairman Zhen said: “We are delighted to welcome Eric Chan as Lanvin Group’s new CEO. His extensive real estate and consumer experience will be invaluable as we drive the next phase of the group’s growth and expand our footprint globally.”