Lanvin Labs: Rapper Future to design first capsule

French fashion house Lanvin has named American rapper Future as the first creative director of its Lanvin Labs collaboration project.

The Grammy-winning star is the first artist to create a capsule collection for Lanvin Labs as temporary creative director, the brand announced on Friday. The collection aims to bridge the gap between music and fashion and is also a tribute to Jeanne Lanvin's daughter Marguerite, who was considered a gifted musician. The capsule designed by the musician is planned for next autumn and will include ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women.

In April, Lanvin bid farewell to creative director Bruno Sialelli and announced that, like AZ Factory, the brand of the late designer Alber Elbaz, it will in future focus on partnerships with creative people from a variety of disciplines. The resulting Kaspel collections from Lanvin Labs, a place “to play and dream”, will complement the seasonal collections.

According to the statement, Jean Lanvin herself was not just a fashion designer, but an advocate of culture who was always looking for an exchange with intellectuals and creative people of her time. In her memory, Lanvin Labs should now also become a creative center for artists and designers.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.