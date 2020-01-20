Lasse Holger Mitterhusen takes over as new Creative Director of Olymp

Lasse Holger Mitterhusen, who was initially appointed on October 1, 2018 as head of design for the business segment at Olymp Bezner KG in Bietigheim-Bissingen has now taken over as Creative Director after an extensive period of learning and transition. The company said in a statement that Georg H. Füth, who has been creative director for many years, will continue to work in an advisory capacity for a few months.

Commenting on the development, Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of Olymp Bezner KG, said: “Creative Director Georg H. Füth has been the creative heart of our company for three decades. With his keen sense for fashion trends and market-oriented collections, he’s not only given the Olymp brand its fashion style but also helped provide it with an unmistakable collection identity. With Lasse Holger Mitterhusen we’ve found a worthy and competent successor who can fill this key position after a lengthy and intensive period of learning and transition.”

Lasse Holger Mitterhusen takes over as Creative Director

The company added that after leaving school and completing a degree in clothing technology, Lasse Holger Mitterhusen acquired extensive professional qualifications through senior positions as head of design and product manager at renowned companies such as Jack Wolfskin GmbH in Mörfelden-Walldorf (Hesse), Cinque GmbH in Mönchengladbach (North Rhine-Westphalia), Windsor GmbH in Bielefeld (North Rhine-Westphalia) and Hugo Boss AG in Metzingen (Baden-Württemberg).

Before his appointment at Olymp Bezner KG, he was responsible as creative director for the entire product segment at Baldessarini GmbH in Munich and Herford. He has also worked as a lecturer in the training of young designers and collection developers in the subject areas of men’s design and collection design at the HTW University of Applied Sciences in Berlin and at the AMD Academy of Fashion & Design in Berlin. In October 2018, he joined Olump as head of design for the business shirt lines Olymp Luxor, Olymp Tendenz, Olymp Level Five and Olymp No. Six. He was also responsible for Olymp fashion accessories, including ties, braces, bow ties and pocket squares.

Füth, the company added, will support his successor in an advisory capacity before he finally enters retirement towards the end of 2020. The positions of Reinhard Hölscher, who is responsible for the entire Olymp casual and smart business segment of shirts and knitwear, and Michaela Mutka-Wasling, who heads the independently managed design department for the premium product Olymp Signature, will remain unaffected by the appointment of the new creative director.

Picture:Lasse Holger Mitterhusen via Olymp