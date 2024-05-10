Laure de Metz joins Henry Rose as CEO

Henry Rose, a genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer, has announced the appointment of Laure de Metz as its chief executive officer.

Since launching as a direct-to-consumer brand in 2019, the company said, Henry Rose has experienced exponential growth under the leadership of Debi Theis, who will continue in her current role as president. This strategic CEO hire will further accelerate the brand's momentum, building upon its strong foundation and driving greater global awareness for its commitment to 100 percent ingredient transparency in fine fragrance.

"Laure's extensive experience and innovative approach to brand growth make her an invaluable addition to the Henry Rose team," said Michelle Pfeiffer, founder and creative director of Henry Rose.

The company added that De Metz brings over two decades of prestige beauty brand expertise to Henry Rose. She began her career in Paris with roles at YSL Parfums and Estee Lauder Companies. She spent the last decade at LVMH, most recently as general manager, Americas for Benefit Cosmetics.

"I am thrilled to join a fantastic team, a savvy founder, and an innovative business backed by one of the best strategic partners in the clean beauty space, Sandbridge Capital. Our vision is to bring ingredient transparency and safer products to fine fragrance consumers globally, and I look forward to building the future of beauty with Henry Rose," said de Metz.

Throughout its five years in business, Henry Rose has expanded rapidly across its product offering and retail distribution, including its recent expansion into over 400 Sephora stores nationwide and foray into the Canadian market.