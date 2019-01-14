Laurel Krueger appointed General Counsel of Kontoor Brands

VF Corporation has announced that Laurel Krueger has been named Vice President, General Counsel of Kontoor Brands, Inc., the independent, publicly traded company that will result from the previously announced separation of VF’s Jeanswear organization, expected to be completed in the first half of 2019. In this role, the company said, Krueger will oversee Kontoor Brands’ legal function, including compliance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance and she will serve on Kontoor Brands’ executive management team, reporting directly to named CEO Scott Baxter, effective immediately.

“Laurel is a seasoned legal executive with nearly 20 years of experience, including in the retail industry. “Her breadth of leadership experience with multinational corporations will be an asset to our team as we embark on our new journey as an independent company and grow our business in the denim and apparel categories,” said Baxter in a statement.

Krueger joins Kontoor Brands from Signet Jewelers Limited, where she served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. The company added that she previously held a variety of legal leadership roles at publicly traded companies in retail and manufacturing, including Federal-Mogul Corporation, Tecumseh Products Company and Borders Group, Inc.

“Extraordinary talent will be critical in establishing Kontoor Brands as a thriving independent organization, and Laurel is a great addition to the strong bench of leadership that has been appointed to date,” added Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO of VF Corporation.

