Laurent Claquin to assume chief brand officer role at Kering

Kering has appointed Laurent Claquin as group chief brand officer, effective July 1, 2024.

The company said in a release that he will join the executive committee and will report to Jean-Marc Duplaix, deputy CEO of Kering in charge of operations and finance.

Kering added that the creation of this role aims to enhance the appeal of the company’s corporate brand as well as increase its visibility and influence. Achieving this requires consistent messaging across all touchpoints, and Laurent Claquin's responsibility will be to define and coordinate Kering’s communications, both externally and internally, across all regions, following a unified editorial calendar and strategy.

The company further said that Claquin will also support the Houses by amplifying their communications efforts when appropriate, and by developing high-profile events that bolster their initiatives.

Claquin has served as president of Kering Americas since 2012. He joined the group in 2005, assuming several leadership roles, including senior VP of communications and head of corporate social responsibility. He also was the CEO of Tomas Maier from 2017 to 2018.

Claquin began his career as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and then assumed various responsibilities at the Jeu de Paume, at the Centre Pompidou, and as chief of staff of the French minister of culture and communication. He is a graduate of ESC Rennes School of Business, Exeter University, and Université Paris VIII.