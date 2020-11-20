LCF appoints Harold Tillman as new business and enterprise advisor

The London College of Fashion (LCF) has appointed alumna and former head of fashion retailers Aquascutum and Jaeger, Harold Tillman, as its new business and enterprise advisor.

Tillman’s new role will focus on advancing the next generation entering the fashion industry by using his experience to develop links within the industry and working with the college’s business and innovation team.

Tillman’s first job will be to participate in an online roundtable on November 18 to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the fashion industry.

In 2006, Tillman pledged one million pounds to a student scholarship fund which he created to support a number of masters students at LCF each year. He has helped over 50 students so far.

Prior to this role, Tillman was the British Fashion Council’s longest-serving chairman and chair of the Ethical Fashion Forum.

Professor Roni Brown, pro-vice-chancellor and head of college, said in a statement: “During this period of deep reflection and change I welcome Harold’s support in helping our graduates reach their potential. I look forward to working with him to forge ever closer links with industry and build the resilience and employability of our extraordinarily creative, diverse and talented student body.”

Tillman said: “Over the past 14 years I have been fortunate to work with many of the world’s leading fashion students and graduates. I’m now looking forward to a new challenge, working with LCF’s Fashion Business School to focus on developing entrepreneurial graduates who are highly employable in today’s rapidly changing market.”