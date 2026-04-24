Léa Siboni of The Row: “Retail was my best career decision”

If there is one profession in fashion where emotional intelligence reigns supreme, this is it. Far from clichés, sales advisors embody the most vibrant and perhaps the most human face of this vast industry. To paint a multifaceted portrait of this hands-on profession, FashionUnited has chosen to speak with those who view sales as a place for fulfilment and specialised expertise.

To launch this new interview series, FashionUnited meets Léa Siboni, a sales advisor for the luxury brand The Row.

To describe your profession, what term do you prefer and how long have you been in the role?

Léa Siboni: I currently introduce myself as a sales advisor, and I have been in this profession for almost two years.

What was your first sales position like?

I held several retail jobs, such as point-of-sale manager and global retail coordinator, before deciding to move into “pure” sales as a sales advisor.

My first sales job was as manager of the Nodaleto space that had just opened at Printemps Haussmann. It was near the end of my studies at the Institut Français de la Mode; I actually worked in communications for a year in between.

Before the IFM, I completed a master's degree in cultural project management at Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Being a sales advisor was not in my plans, but it ultimately suited my personality and lifestyle best.

Do you have fond memories of your first job interview?

It was an interview based mainly on personality and customer experience, which has very often been the case for my job interviews. They have always been pleasant interviews that I often describe as exchanges.

What is the best advice a manager or mentor gave you when you were starting out?

The best advice I was given was to pay attention to everything the client says, such as where she lives, her lifestyle, her activities, and so on. Each detail may seem trivial, but it is actually very important in our profession.

Today, what gets you up in the morning?

The team I am part of. We have a great time together.

Could you describe what the “pleasure of selling” is like?

In my case, it is the adrenaline of making a big sale after having successfully identified the client's exact wants and needs. On a daily basis, I like to push myself and combine that with client satisfaction. I enjoy the performance aspect.

What is the most unexpected or memorable sale you have ever closed?

Before joining The Row, I worked for Dover Street Market. This alternative space allowed me to meet many people from the creative and sports worlds. I was able to make my first memorable sales there and also meet international public figures.

Do you have favourite clients?

Yes, I have a special connection with some of my clients. Since it is a profession involving direct contact, I believe affinities naturally develop. When we share common passions like art or fashion, it strengthens the bond.

What is the technical skill you have honed the most over the years?

My knowledge of materials has significantly improved. Having mainly studied management, I had not delved into these elements in depth.

What qualities or skills related to your job are you most proud of?

I would say patience. Both with the client and in one's own learning process. You do not learn to be a good salesperson overnight; these are skills that take time to acquire.

How do you train your eye daily to always propose the perfect silhouette for a client?

I would say by watching many fashion shows. This helps to continuously train your eye to new trends and enables you to propose beautiful silhouettes.

What is something people do not suspect about the job of a salesperson?

Many consider this profession a “stop-gap” job. However, it is a real career that is key in the fashion and luxury sector. It can also open up great future prospects if you want to progress, which is unfortunately not often explained in fashion schools. I regret that this profession is still looked down upon by many people, even those within our industry.

Going into retail, although it was not my intended path, was the best career decision I could have made. I have been able to try different roles such as boutique manager for Nodaleto or Coperni; global retail coordinator for Jacquemus, participating in the opening of its first boutique; taking part in Dior's Retail Leadership Program; or participating in the opening of the first Dover Street Market in Paris as a sales advisor. I can only recommend pursuing a path in retail, especially as a sales advisor.

This interview was conducted in writing.