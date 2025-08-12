Leadership change at Poshmark: Namsun Kim succeeds Chandra as CEO

Manish Chandra, co-founder of Poshmark, a fashion resale marketplace, is stepping down from his role as chief executive officer after 15 years. He will transition to a strategic position on the company's board of directors. Effective October 1, 2025, Namsun Kim, Poshmark's current executive chairman, will take over as CEO.

Chandra co-founded Poshmark in 2011. Under his leadership, the company transformed the retail landscape with its community-driven marketplace. He oversaw its public listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol POSH and its acquisition by Naver, which solidified its position as a global leader in fashion resale. Now that the acquisition's integration is complete, Chandra is concluding this chapter to focus on his family. In a statement, he expressed his pride in Poshmark's accomplishments and his full confidence in Kim's ability to lead the company forward.

Namsun Kim brings a wealth of experience from Naver Corp., where he served as president of investments and previously as chief financial officer. He became Poshmark's executive chairman in April 2025 and has since played a key role in the company's growth, particularly in strengthening operational efficiency. Kim thanked Chandra for his leadership and expressed his commitment to building on the foundation Chandra established.

Poshmark, Inc. is a fashion resale marketplace with over 150 million users. The platform is known for its highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and its social shopping experience. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has generated over 10 billion dollars in gross merchandise volume (GMV), empowering sellers to build thriving businesses and promoting a more sustainable future for fashion.